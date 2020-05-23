Metro Health Dept. reports 53 deaths, 4,683 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper’s office released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County Saturday morning.

Metro Public Health Department officials said there are now 4,683 cases of COVID-19 in the county. That is an increase of 87 cases in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 1-month to 100-years-old.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County. Officials said it was a 59-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 53 people have died from COVID-19 in the county and 3,508 have recovered from the virus.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 166 calls on Friday, May 22, 2020.

