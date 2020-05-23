Metro Health Dept. reports 53 deaths, 4,683 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper’s office released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County Saturday morning.
Metro Public Health Department officials said there are now 4,683 cases of COVID-19 in the county. That is an increase of 87 cases in the past 24 hours.
The confirmed cases range in age from 1-month to 100-years-old.
An additional death was reported in Davidson County. Officials said it was a 59-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.
A total of 53 people have died from COVID-19 in the county and 3,508 have recovered from the virus.
The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 166 calls on Friday, May 22, 2020.
