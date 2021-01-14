Metro Health Dept. reports 524 deaths, 90,288 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 90,288 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 394 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 524 deaths in Davidson County.

Four new confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, an 88-year-old man, a 55-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and a 93-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 70,481 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 6,790 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 36,785 of which are men, 40,322 are women and the gender of 688 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 6%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 761 calls on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,625 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 665,499 total cases.

There are currently 68,377 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 5,752 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 6,049.

TDH confirmed 137 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,148 total deaths. Wednesday now stands as the fourth-highest single-day deaths increase in Tennessee.

Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 12: 146 deaths Jan. 4: 143 deaths Jan. 13: 137 deaths Dec. 22: 133 deaths

Tennessee is averaging 95 deaths per day during the month of January, so far.