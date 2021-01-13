Metro Health Dept. reports 520 deaths, 89,894 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 89,894 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 288 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 520 deaths in Davidson County.

One new probable death has been reported in the past 24 hours, an 84-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 70,013 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 6,868 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 36,584 of which are men, 40,084 are women and the gender of 733 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 6%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 1,589 calls on Tuesday. All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College were closed Tuesday due to cold weather.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,478 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 660,874 total cases. There are currently 73,518 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 6,175 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 6,306.

TDH confirmed 146 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,011 total deaths. Tuesday now stands as the second-highest single-day deaths increase in Tennessee.

Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 12: 146 deaths Jan. 4: 143 deaths Dec. 22: 133 deaths Jan. 8: 126 deaths

Tennessee is averaging 92 deaths per day during the month of January, so far.