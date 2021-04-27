Metro Health Dept. reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 110,456 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

All capacity restrictions in Nashville put in place amid the pandemic will be lifted in mid-May with the city’s indoor mask mandate remaining in effect, according to Metro health officials. The Metro Public Health Department made the announcement Tuesday morning and said the capacity limitations would officially be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

The department announced plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville after pausing distribution last week. The department expects to begin offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru at South Nashville vaccination site Tuesday. The Pfizer vaccine will continued to be offered at the drive-thru location to all people to decide which one they choose.

Health officials will close the Music City Center as a vaccination site beginning May 7 for initial doses and the final day of operation will be May 28.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will continue offering vaccinations. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 52 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 902 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 95,549 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,471 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 107 years old, 46,568 of which are men, 50,602 are women and the gender of 752 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 276 calls on Monday.