Metro Health Dept. reports 519 deaths, 89,042 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 89,582 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be closed Tuesday due to cold weather.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. The county has given nearly 30,000 vaccinations to the 55,000 qualified recipients since Dec. 17, including 26,000 hospital workers, 1,688 first responders and 1,359 other front line workers. Click here to pre-register.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 380 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 519 deaths in Davidson County.

One new probable death has been reported in the past 24 hours, an 83-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 68,927 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 7,667 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 36,443 of which are men, 39,940 are women and the gender of 730 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 843 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,527 new cases Monday, putting the state at 657,396 total cases.

There are currently 80,621 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 6,449 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 6,400.

The state reported 3,079 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 11%.