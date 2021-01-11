Metro Health Dept. reports 518 deaths, 89,042 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 89,042 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be closed on Monday, January 11 due to the cold weather. All assessment centers will resume operation Tuesday on modified hours.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. The county has given nearly 30,000 vaccinations to the 55,000 qualified recipients since Dec. 17, including 26,000 hospital workers, 1,688 first responders and 1,359 other front line workers. Click here to pre-register.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 854 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 518 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 67,684 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 8,531 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 36,283 of which are men, 39,725 are women and the gender of 725 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 106 calls on Sunday.