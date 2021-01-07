Metro Health Dept. reports 502 deaths, 85,129 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 85,129 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Beginning Thursday, Davidson County will begin phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. The county has given nearly 30,000 vaccinations to the 55,000 qualified recipients since Dec. 17, including 26,000 hospital workers, 1,688 first responders and 1,359 other front line workers.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 1,203 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 502 deaths in Davidson County.

Three new probable deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 90-year-old male, an 83-year-old male, and a 79-year-old male, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 66,264 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 6,767 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 34,852 of which are men, 37,990 are women and the gender of 691 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 11% and available ICU beds are at 4%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 470 calls on Wednesday.