Metro Health Dept. reports 495 deaths, 83,555 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 83,555 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional 13 patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 345 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 495 deaths in Davidson County.

Thirteen new confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, including a 74-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman with pending medical histories, along with an 84-year-old woman, an 89-year-old woman, a 73-year-old woman, an 81-year-old man, a 76-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man, a 58-year-old man, a 62-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 64,757 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 6,684 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 34,122 of which are men, 37,149 are women and the gender of 665 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 7%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 552 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,953 new cases Monday, putting the state at 612,250 total cases. There are currently 74,588 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 6,351 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 5,905.

TDH confirmed 143 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 7,168 total deaths. Monday now stands as the second-highest single-day deaths increase in Tennessee.

Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 4: 143 deaths Dec. 22: 133 deaths Dec. 18: 115 deaths Dec. 23: 111 deaths

Earlier on Monday, the state reported 3,213 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 14,760.