Metro Health Dept. reports 482 deaths, 83,209 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 83,209 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 226 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 482 deaths in Davidson County.

One new confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 68-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 64,181 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 6,928 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 33,954 of which are men, 36,977 are women and the gender of 660 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 70 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health 4,165 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 608,297 total cases.

TDH also confirmed 55 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 7,025 total deaths. Out of the confirmed positive cases, 526,966 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,877 in the last 24 hours.

There are 3,176 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee ended 2020 with new record-high COVID numbers for the month of December. It’s an unfortunate trend the state found itself in the last quarter of the year, reporting new record-high cases and deaths in October, November, and December.