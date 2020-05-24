Metro Health Dept. reports 4,731 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper’s office released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County Sunday morning.

Metro Public Health Department officials said there are now 4,731 cases of COVID-19 in the county. That is an increase of 48 cases in 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 1-month to 100-years-old.

A total of 53 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. 3,528 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 54 calls on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

