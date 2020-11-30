Metro Health Dept. reports 46,309 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 46,309 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be delaying openings on Monday, Nov. 30.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the assessment centers will be opening later in order to prepare for the cold weather expected in the area.

Community assessment centers at Nissan Stadium will open at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 3 p.m. Other locations will open at 11 a.m. and operate until 3 p.m. Testing at all centers is free of charge.

Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County are now limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 210 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 368 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 43,063 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,878 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 22,444 of which are men, 23,486 are women and the gender of 379 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 7%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 72 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,052 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 366,518 total cases.

TDH also confirmed 13 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,554 total deaths. There are 2,197 people currently hospitalized in the state.