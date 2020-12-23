Metro Health Dept. reports 449 deaths, 63,944 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 63,944 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional 14 patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Sunday he issued an executive order, limiting holiday gatherings to no one outside of immediate households and all public indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 422 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 449 deaths in Davidson County.

Fourteen new confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 66-year-old woman with a pending medical history, along with a 93-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman, a 90-year-old man, an 84-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man, an 89-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man, a 77-year-old woman, an 81-year-old man, an 83-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 56,256 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 7,239 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 30,489 of which are men, 32,883 are women and the gender of 572 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 7%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 366 calls on Tuesday.

Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers announced adjusted days of operation ahead of the Christmas holiday. The three testing locations operated by Meharry Medical College will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 23. The assessment centers will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,441 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 534,019 total cases. There are currently 79,754 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 8,735 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 8,519.

TDH confirmed 133 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 6,269 total deaths. Tuesday now stands as the second-highest single-day deaths increase in Tennessee. The state is averaging 76 new deaths per day in December. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 13,876.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH reported 24,236 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Tuesday is the first time the department updated its new vaccine dashboard which launched last week. The first report states 6,459 vaccinations were reported within the last day.

Tuesday’s 4,441 new cases update is the first time the state has reported less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases since December 6. The top five single-day increases have all fallen within the last ten days.

Dec. 16: 11,410 new cases Dec. 13: 11,352 new cases Dec. 18: 10,421 new cases Dec. 14: 10,319 new cases Dec. 21: 9,891 new cases

The state has reported an increase of 159,526 cases so far this month. In 22 days, Tennessee has seen more new cases than the first six months of the pandemic combined (154,933).

Tennessee’s top five single-day death increases have all been this month.