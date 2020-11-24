Metro Health Dept. reports 43,920 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 43,920 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County are now limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 525 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 357 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 40,032 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,531 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 21,310 of which are men, 22,251 are women and the gender of 359 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 95 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,074 new cases Monday, putting the state at 344,550 total cases, a 1.2% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 318,428 are confirmed and 26,122 are probable. There are currently 43,657 active cases, the highest number of active cases the state has had during the pandemic.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 3,666 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average decreased to 4,056.

