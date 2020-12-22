Metro Health Dept. reports 435 deaths, 63,522 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 63,522 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional five patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.

(Courtesy: Metro Public Health Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Public Health Department)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Sunday he issued an executive order, limiting holiday gatherings to no one outside of immediate households and all public indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 1,015 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 435 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been five new probable deaths reported in the past 24 hours, an 80-year-old woman, a 93-year-old man and an 82-year-old man with pending medical histories, along with a 75-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 55,419 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 7,668 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 30,321 of which are men, 32,633 are women and the gender of 568 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

Hospitalizations in Nashville are at 477.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 110 calls on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,891 new cases Monday. Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 9,279 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 8,632.

TDH confirmed 65 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 6,136 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 438,036 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,059 in the last 24 hours. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 13,796.

Earlier on Monday, the state reported 2,779 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Monday is now the state’s fifth-highest single-day increase of cases. The top five single-day increases have all fallen within the last eight days.

Dec. 16: 11,410 new cases Dec. 13: 11,352 new cases Dec. 18: 10,421 new cases Dec. 14: 10,319 new cases Dec. 21: 9,891 new cases

Governor Bill Lee delivered a statewide address to Tennesseans Sunday night regarding a surge in COVID-19 cases. Lee announced he is limiting holiday gatherings to no one outside of families’ immediate households and all public indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

The Moderna vaccine has arrived in Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Health said in a media briefing Monday afternoon. TDH reported the Moderna vaccine arrived in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties. The 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine designated for emergency backup will be released immediately. Tennessee anticipates delivering 115,000 Moderna vaccines throughout the state in the next two weeks.

This week, TDH COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults as staff members transition to administering vaccines to health care workers and first responders.

The new self-testing kits will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning December 21. Individuals will stay in their cars, complete paperwork, and collect their samples. Health departments will submit their samples for testing. Results will be available online.

Self-tests will be available for adults over the age of 18. Children and adults unable to register online can still receive standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.