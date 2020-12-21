Metro Health Dept. reports 430 deaths, 62,507 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 62,507 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Sunday he issued an executive order, limiting holiday gatherings to no one outside of immediate households and all public indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

There were roughly 1,567 new cases per 100,000 people in Tennessee over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers with Johns Hopkins. One in every 112 people in Tennessee tested positive in the past week.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 951 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 430 deaths in Davidson County.

One new confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 60-year-old man with a pending medical history.

A reported 54,370 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 7,707 are “active.”

This is the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Davidson County reported within a 24 hour period.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 29,848 of which are men, 32,104 are women and the gender of 555 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

Hospitalizations in Nashville are at 503.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 94 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 16,036 total new cases Sunday after a daily updated was not released Saturday, due to “the volume of tests being processed.”

The department reported 16,036 total new cases for the two days, putting the state at 519,687 total cases. Of the total cases, 465,908 are confirmed and 53,779 are probable.

There are currently 78,639 active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, the highest number of active cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are 2,789 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Gov. Lee also announced that First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for COVID-19.

TDH has launched a new dashboard to provide data on the COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. The department’s vaccine dashboard includes data on total vaccinations reported, vaccinations reported in the last day and within the last week, and will also display the percentage of each county’s population that has been vaccinated, and will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.

This week, TDH COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults as staff members transition to administering vaccines to health care workers and first responders.

The new self-testing kits will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning December 21. Individuals will stay in their cars, complete paperwork, and collect their samples. Health departments will submit their samples for testing. Results will be available online.