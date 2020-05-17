Metro Health Dept. reports 4,132 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 4,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County according to the Metro Public Health Department.
There has been a total of 43 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 83 in the past 24 hours.
A reported 2,851 individuals have recovered from the virus.
The COVID-19 Hotline The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 77 calls on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
