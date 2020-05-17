Metro Health Dept. reports 4,132 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 4,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen Nashville began on Monday, May 11. Click here to read more.

There has been a total of 43 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 83 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 2,851 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 Hotline The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 77 calls on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

