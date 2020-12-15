Metro Health Dept. reports 411 deaths, 55,469 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 55,469 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional six patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 1,260 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 411 deaths in Davidson County.

Six new confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, an 89-year-old man, an 86-year-old woman, an 84-year-old woman, an 83-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man and a 61-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 50,394 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,638 are “active.”

This is the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Davidson County reported within a 24 hour period.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 27,327 of which are men, 29,183 are women and the gender of 473 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

Hospitalizations in Nashville are at 501.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 68 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 10,319 new cases Monday, putting the state at 464,624 total cases, a 2.3% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 421,528 are confirmed and 43,096 are probable.

There are currently 64,936 active cases, the highest number of active cases Tennessee has seen since the pandemic began.

TDH confirmed 79 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 5,541 total deaths. The state is averaging 67 new deaths per day during the month.

Earlier Monday, the state reported a new record for current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,738 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 13,206.

TDH announced on Monday, Tennessee received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the statewide shipment expected Thursday. The state received an early shipment of 975 doses which it will hold as an emergency backup supply in case any receiving hospital’s vaccine supply is damaged.