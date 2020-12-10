Metro Health Dept. reports 393 deaths, 52,479 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 52,479 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 846 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 393 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been three new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, an 84-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man with underlying health conditions, along with a 75-year-old man with a pending medical history.

A reported 48,813 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,273 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 25,258 of which are men, 26,792 are women and the gender of 429 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 201 calls on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 8,213 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 422,962 total cases, a 1.5% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 385,948 are confirmed and 37,014 are probable. There are currently 40,940 active cases.

Wednesday’s new cases total marks a record-high single-day increase for the state, surpassing the previous record of 8,136 set just two days earlier on Monday. The state has reported more new cases in the first four days of this week (25,440) than the first three months of the pandemic combined (23,006).

1. Dec. 9: 8,213 new cases

2. Dec. 7: 8,136 new cases

3. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases

4. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

5. Nov. 28: 6,750 new cases

Tennessee’s top five single-day increases have all been within the last month, with the top three occurring in the first few days of December.

1. Dec. 8: 100 deaths

2. Dec. 4: 95 deaths

3. Dec. 3: 93 deaths

4. Nov. 25: 92 deaths

5. Nov. 11: 89 deaths

The state has reported an average of 63 deaths per day during the month of December. As of Wednesday, Tennessee has reported 569 deaths this month, ranking higher than the total deaths reported in March (23), April (176), May (165), June (240), and July (456).