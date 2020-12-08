Metro Health Dept. reports 381 deaths, 50,967 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 50,967 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 692 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 381 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, an 85-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 47,524 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,062 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 24,576 of which are men, 25,975 are women and the gender of 416 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 7%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 69 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 8,136 new cases Monday, putting the state at 408,730 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Monday’s new cases total marks a record-high single-day increase for the state, surpassing the previous record of 7,975 set just a week earlier on November 30.

1. Dec. 7: 8,136 new cases

2. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases

3. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

4. Nov. 28: 6,750 new cases

5. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly to 4,891 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average rose to 4,584.

The state also reported a new record-high for current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,529 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 12,638.

The Metro Action Commission will begin accepting applications Monday for a program aimed to help homeowners and renters catch up on monthly payments after being impacted by COVID-19. The program provides up to three or six months of assistance to anyone in danger of eviction or foreclosure.