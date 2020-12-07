Metro Health Dept. reports 380 deaths, 50,275 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 50,275 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 192 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 380 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, an 82-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 46,592 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,303 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 24,276 of which are men, 25,590 are women and the gender of 409 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 83 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,072 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 400,594 total cases. Of those cases, 366,333 are confirmed and 34,261 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 38 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,943 total deaths.

There are 2,504 people currently hospitalized in the state.

In the last of couple weeks, hospitals across the country started seeing the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started and they’re expecting it to get much worse with a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rural Tennessee hospitals are facing the biggest struggle, many of them calling medical centers in other counties and even states to help with their patients.