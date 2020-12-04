Metro Health Dept. reports 378 deaths, 49,027 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 49,027 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Last week, Metro Public Health Department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 535 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 378 deaths in Davidson County.

Four additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 64-year-old man with a pending medical history, along with a 59-year-old man, a 74-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 45,448 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,201 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 23,711 of which are men, 24,911 are women and the gender of 405 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 193 calls on Thursday.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

The Tennessee Department of Health 3,967 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 388,252 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Wednesday.

Four of the state’s five highest single-day increases have occurred over the last month.

1. Dec. 3: 93 deaths

2. Nov. 25: 92 deaths

3. Nov. 11: 89 deaths

4. Nov. 19: 80 deaths

5. Oct. 30: 78 deaths

The state also reported 2,476 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 12,410.