Metro Health Dept. reports 374 deaths, 48,492 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 48,492 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Last week, Metro Public Health Department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 810 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 374 deaths in Davidson County.

Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 60-year-old man and a 91-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 44,954 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,164 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 23,457 of which are men, 24,630 are women and the gender of 405 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 11% and available ICU beds are at 6%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 232 calls on Wednesday.

Changes to the public health order in regards to bars and restaurants went into effect this week. Capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,693 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 380,186 total cases, a 1.5% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 349,543 are confirmed and 30,643 are probable. There are currently 39,417 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 4,905 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 4,247.

TDH also confirmed 36 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,638 total deaths statewide.

For the second day in a row the state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,369 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 12,209.