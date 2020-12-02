Metro Health Dept. reports 372 deaths, 47,682 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 47,682 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Last week, Metro Public Health Department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 522 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 372 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been three new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 50-year-old man, a 71-year-old man and a 98-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions

A reported 44,259 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,051 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 23,072 of which are men, 24,211 are women and the gender of 399 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 5%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 390 calls on Tuesday.

Changes to the public health order in regards to bars and restaurants went into effect this week. Capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,693 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 380,186 total cases, a 1.5% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 349,543 are confirmed and 30,643 are probable. There are currently 39,417 active cases.

TDH also confirmed 36 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,638 total deaths statewide.

For the second day in a row the state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,369 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 12,209.