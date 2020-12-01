Metro Health Dept. reports 369 deaths, 47,160 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 47,160 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly Davidson County “heatmap,” which displays active, recovered, inactive and deceased cases in Nashville.

(Courtesy: Metro Public Health Department)

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 851 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 369 deaths in Davidson County.

An additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, an 86-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 43,510 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,281 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 22,836 of which are men, 23,935 are women and the gender of 389 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 51 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,975 new cases Monday, putting the state at 374,493 total cases, a 2.2% day-to-day increase since Sunday.

Monday’s new cases total marks a record-high single-day increase for the state, surpassing Tennessee’s previous record of 7,951 new cases set on Nov. 16.

Of the total cases, 344,712 are confirmed and 29,781 are probable. There are currently 41,181 active cases.

TDH also confirmed 48 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,602 total deaths statewide.

The state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,290 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 12,096.

All five of Tennessee’s record single-day increases have occurred in the last few weeks.