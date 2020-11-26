Metro Health Dept. reports 367 deaths, 44,042 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 44,042 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients in Davidson County have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The Tennessee Department of Health processed a lower number of tests due to a systems issue Wednesday. The department explained it anticipates the bulk of the tests that normally would have been processed will be included in the daily case count update over the next few days.

Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County are now limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 101 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 367 deaths in Davidson County.

Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 76-year-old man with a pending medical history and a 46-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 41,101 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,574 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 21,378 of which are men, 22,305 are women and the gender of 359 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 273 calls on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,118 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state to 347,972 total cases. Of those cases, 320,883 are confirmed and 27,089 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 92 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,466 total deaths. The 92 deaths reported on Wednesday is the highest amount of deaths reported on a single day.

November 25 – 92 deaths November 11 – 89 deaths November 19 – 80 deaths October 30 – 78 deaths November 3 – 75 deaths

For the tenth day in a row, the state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,183 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee.

Last week, Tennessee reported more new cases (30,767) and deaths (334) than any other week of the pandemic. The state has also broken records for new cases, recoveries, and deaths reported in a month during November.

The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) provided an open letter urging safe holiday celebrations amid the pandemic.