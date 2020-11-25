Metro Health Dept. reports 365 deaths, 43,941 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 43,941 total cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, an increase of 21 cases, and an additional eight patients in Davidson County have died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The Tennessee Department of Health processed a lower number of tests due to a systems issue. The department explained it anticipates the bulk of the tests that normally would have been processed will be included in the daily case count update over the next few days.

Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County are now limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 21 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 365 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been eight new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, including an 86-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman, a 58-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions, along with a 51-year-old man with a pending medical history.

A reported 40,678 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,898 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 21,330 of which are men, 22,250 are women and the gender of 361 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 398 calls on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,304 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 345,854 total cases, a .4% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 319,362 are confirmed and 26,492 are probable. There are currently 38,246 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 3,589 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average decreased to 4,008.

For the ninth day in a row, the state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,116 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 11,717.

November is already a record month for new cases and deaths, with just under a week left to go. As of Tuesday, the state has added 85,182 new cases.

All five of Tennessee’s record single-day increases have occurred in the last few weeks.

1. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

2. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases

3. Nov. 15: 5,817 new cases

4. Nov. 7: 5,071 new cases

5. Nov. 14: 4,662 new cases

Tuesday’s update also put Tennessee over 1K new deaths for the month. The state has reported 1,021 new deaths in November, averaging 43 deaths reported per day.

It is also a record month for new recoveries/inactives. The state surpassed September’s record number for recoveries this week and has reported 71,347 recoveries, as of Nov. 24.