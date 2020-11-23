Metro Health Dept. reports 357 deaths, 43,395 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 43,395 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County has died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County are now limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 400 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 357 deaths in Davidson County.

One additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, an 85-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 39,343 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,695 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 21,058 of which are men, 21,982 are women and the gender of 355 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 110 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,589 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 340,076 total cases. Of those cases, 314,854 are confirmed and 25,622 are probable.

All five of Tennessee’s record single-day increases have occurred in the last two weeks.

1. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

2. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases

3. Nov. 15: 5,817 new cases

4. Nov. 7: 5,071 new cases

5. Nov. 14: 4,662 new cases

The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee over the last month “has become deeper and unyielding,” citing Halloween and “related activities” as contributors.

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 15, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 47 states and the District of Columbia are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

Several Tennessee schools districts have announced early closures ahead of the Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

With cases on the rise, and many districts taking action, teachers demanded action from the governor.

“Having clear direction from the Governor, and the Commissioner of Health, and the Commissioner of Education to help school superintendents, directors of schools, administrators make the best possible decisions for the health safety and well-being of Tennessee students is paramount. I think we’re lacking in that area, quite frankly,” said Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown.

In a letter to Governor Bill Lee last week, Brown stated the teacher’s union needed the state to provide more protections for educators and students.

Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle issued a warning Monday for parents and staff that if Nashville’s COVID-19 numbers do not improve by Thanksgiving, all Metro Schools will close and return to all-virtual learning on Nov. 30.

According to MNPS, Dr. Battle plans to make a final decision by Tuesday, Nov. 24, the last day of school before Thanksgiving break. The all-virtual learning option would last for three weeks until the start of winter holiday break on Dec. 17.