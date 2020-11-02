Metro Health Dept. reports 35,102 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 35,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The Tennessee Department of Health updated their data system this past weekend and Monday’s case count may not reflect a full day of reporting.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 122 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 311 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 32,428 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,363 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 17,158 of which are men, 17,633 are women and the gender of 311 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 58 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, November 1.

The health department reported 754 new cases, bringing the state to 261,426 total cases. Of those cases, 246,563 are confirmed and 14,863 are probable. No new deaths were reported for Sunday. Tennessee’s death toll remains at 3,353.

Health experts say quarantine fatigue is to blame for why Tennessee is going in the wrong direction when it comes to controlling COVID-19.

“People do seem to be tired of COVID and they just want to put it aside and go back to normal,” says Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University. “I’m sorry, but COVID is here to stay and it’s not going to disappear. This is a marathon and we’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so let’s just make it the social norm.”

A Vanderbilt University report, released last week, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August.

The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.