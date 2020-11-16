Metro Health Dept. reports 345 deaths, 40,433 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 40,433 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional five patients in Davidson County have died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Mayor John Cooper released health recommendations to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday season.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 590 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 345 deaths in Davidson County.

The have been five new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, an 85-year-old man, an 86-year-old man, a 69-year-old man, a 95-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, all with underlying health concerns.

A reported 36,427 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,661 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 19,663 of which are men, 20,426 are women and the gender of 344 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 85 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,817 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 310,937 total cases. Of those cases, 3,620 are confirmed and 273 are probable.

Sunday’s update is the second highest single-day increase reported by the health department. Tennessee’s five highest single-day increases have been in the month of November.

There are 1,785 people currently hospitalized in the state.