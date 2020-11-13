Metro Health Dept. reports 333 deaths, 39,101 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 39,101 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 299 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 333 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new probable death reported in the past 24 hours, a 93-year-old woman with underlying health concerns.

A reported 35,673 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,095 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 19,026 of which are men, 19,737 are women and the gender of 338 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 309 calls on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,344 new cases Thursday, bringing the state to 296,725 total cases, a 1.1% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 277,081 are confirmed and 19,644 are probable. The state currently has 30,410 active cases.

For the fourth day in a row, the state reported a record-high for current COVID hospitalizations. There are 1,749 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,950.

Tennessee has seen a spike in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the last few weeks. The state reported record high deaths (899) and cases (64,533) in the month of October.

Due to climbing COVID-19 case counts across the state, Sumner Regional Medical Center has reached capacity. Hospital officials told News 2 it is diverting patients with the virus to other hospitals. Tennessee Hospital Association President and CEO Wendy Long said this is often not only because of a lack of ICU beds, but staffing as well.

The state health department’s COVID-19 school dashboard shows about a thousand students tested positive for the virus last week, in addition to the more than 700 the week before, and staff totaling about 800 in the last two weeks.