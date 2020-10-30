Metro Health Dept. reports 305 deaths, 34,662 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 34,662 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 244 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 305 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been three additional confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, two 73-year-old males and a 90-year-old male, all of which had underlying health conditions.

A reported 31,976 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,381 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 16,946 of which are men, 17,406 are women and the gender of 310 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 186 calls on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, October 29.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 262 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 34,418.

Six out of every ten Nashville residents who have become infected with COVID-19 during the month of October contracted the virus at work or home, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

During the city’s weekly news briefing, Mayor John Cooper released an updated list compiled by Metro health officials showing the origins of the 5,002 new virus cases this month.

The Metro Beer Board voted Wednesday night to extend delivery and curbside beer services through the end of November. According to the beer board, this will allow them to transition to permanent curbside and delivery permits starting in mid-November. The board approved the decision with a unanimous vote.