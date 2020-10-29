Metro Health Dept. reports 302 deaths, 34,418 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 34,418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 262 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 302 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two additional confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, an 87-year-old male and a 47-year-old female, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 31,705 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,411 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 16,822 of which are men, 17,285 are women and the gender of 311 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 179 calls on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, October 28, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,446 new cases. The new cases bring the state to 254,220 total cases, a 1.0% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 240,198 are confirmed and 14,022 are probable. The state currently has 26,157 active cases.

Health experts say quarantine fatigue is to blame for why Tennessee is going in the wrong direction when it comes to controlling COVID-19.

“People do seem to be tired of COVID and they just want to put it aside and go back to normal,” says Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University. “I’m sorry, but COVID is here to stay and it’s not going to disappear. This is a marathon and we’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so let’s just make it the social norm.”

A Vanderbilt University report, released Tuesday, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August.

The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

News 2’s Stassy Olmos checked in with several hospitals in Middle Tennessee and, as of Tuesday, Maury Regional Medical Center has the area’s first admitted patient battling COVID-19 and flu at the same time.

Mask Mandates Reinstated

Montgomery County has joined the growing list of counties to reinstate mask mandates. The county’s mandate went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. It is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, when Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #63 ends; however, once the governor extends that order, Mayor Jim Durrett said he intends to extend his county’s mandate through at least Nov. 19.

Since last week, five counties have announced new face-covering requirements. Williamson, Wilson, and Sumner counties’ mandates are currently in effect. Rutherford County‘s Face Covering Order will be reinstated Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.