Metro Health Dept. reports 300 deaths, 34,156 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 34,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 199 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 300 deaths in Davidson County.

An additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 64-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 31,418 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,438 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 16,699 of which are men, 17,145 are women and the gender of 312 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 211 calls on Tuesday.

MORE: October is now the deadliest month during the COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday, October 27, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,908 new cases. The new cases bring the state to 251,774 total cases, a .8% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 238,124 are confirmed and 13,650 are probable.

Mask Mandates Reinstated

Montgomery County has joined the growing list of counties to reinstate mask mandates. The county’s mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. It is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, when Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #63 ends; however, once the governor extends that order, Mayor Jim Durrett said he intends to extend his county’s mandate through at least Nov. 19.

Since last week, five counties have announced new face-covering requirements. Williamson, Wilson, and Sumner counties’ mandates are currently in effect. Rutherford County‘s Face Covering Order will be reinstated Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 258 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 33,957.

Last week, Nashville hospitals came together to release a statement to warn the public if the surge continues, our healthcare systems will struggle to provide care to all patients and potentially become overwhelmed.

The uptick in cases forced the Metro Nashville School Board to pause their phased-in reopening plan. Middle schoolers were set to return to the classroom this week but now must remain in the virtual program until the district further assesses the situation.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )