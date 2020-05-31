Metro Health Dept. reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 5,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville has moved into Phase Two of the city’s reopening plan. Live music will now be included as part of Phase Two. In the initial road map to reopening, live music was not allowed until Phase Three. Click here to read more.

There has been a total of 63 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 100 in the past 24 hours.

Three additional deaths were reported in Davidson County, a 76-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, an 87-year-old woman with underlying health conditions and a 61-year-old man with an unknown medical history.

A reported 4,133 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 52 calls on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

