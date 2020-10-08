Metro Health Dept. reports 29,915 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 29,915 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 125 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 283 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 28,501 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,131 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 14,706 of which are men, 14,912 are women and the gender of 297 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 16%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 44 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 160 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 29,790

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

Two additional Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL reported Thursday morning.

The Titans facility will remain closed until further notice. It has been shut down since Sept. 29, when all in-person activities were suspended after three players and five staffers received positive test results.

The league said two consecutive days with no new cases would allow the Titans to return to practice at their facility.

A total of 21 people within the Titans organization had received positive results since last week, including 12 players and nine staffers.

The Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers originally scheduled for October 4 has now been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at noon.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )