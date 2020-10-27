Metro Health Dept. reports 299 deaths, 33,957 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 33,957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 258 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 299 deaths in Davidson County.

Four additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 54-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, a 76-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 31,115 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,543 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 16,613 of which are men, 17,033 are women and the gender of 311 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 52 calls on Monday.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 440 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 33,699.

Last week, Nashville hospitals came together to release a statement to warn the public if the surge continues, our healthcare systems will struggle to provide care to all patients and potentially become overwhelmed.

The uptick in cases forced the Metro Nashville School Board to pause their phased-in reopening plan. Middle schoolers were set to return to the classroom this week but now must remain in the virtual program until the district further assesses the situation.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, October 26.