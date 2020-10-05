Metro Health Dept. reports 29,395 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 29,395 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 170 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 279 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 28,122 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 994 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 14,455 of which are men, 14,650 are women and the gender of 290 patients is unknown.

Of the 400,974 tests performed in the county, 36,846 (9.19%) had positive results. Negative results total 364,128.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 19% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 12 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Governor Bill Lee announced on last week the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.

Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers originally scheduled for October 4 has now been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at noon.

TDH’s Reporting Format

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the format for sharing data on COVID-19, updating how some metrics are calculated, reflecting evolving knowledge of the pandemic. The new format reflects a change in how active cases are calculated.

Under the new format, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date). This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )