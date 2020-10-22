Metro Health Dept. reports 292 deaths, 32,559 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 32,559 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 249 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 292 deaths in Davidson County.

Three additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 95-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, along with a 23-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 30,347 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,920 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 15,922 of which are men, 16,334 are women and the gender of 303 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 195 calls on Wednesday.

Williamson County reinstated its mask mandate, which will go into effect Saturday at midnight.

Governor Bill Lee has left mask mandates up to individual Tennessee counties.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, October 21.

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group announced plans to open drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in three counties Saturday, October 24 to address rising case rates in the state’s rural areas. All three are free to those who want to receive a test.

On Tuesday, TDH announced the launch of a new website for statewide COVID-19 data, additional health information, and more. The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations, and tests conducted.

The White House quietly told Tennessee last week that “a statewide mask mandate must be implemented” to curb its growing spread of COVID-19, strong instructions that the White House and governor did not discuss publicly before the report emerged in a records request.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )