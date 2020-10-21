Metro Health Dept. reports 289 deaths, 32,310 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 32,310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 110 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 289 deaths in Davidson County. An additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, an 83-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 30,127 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,894 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 15,822 of which are men, 16,184 are women and the gender of 304 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 233 calls on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 441 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 32,200. The increase is Metro’s highest since July.

MPHD also released the latest heat maps on Tuesday, showing a large concentration of cases in downtown Nashville and cases in Southeast Nashville.

Also on Tuesday, Metro Nashville Public Schools released the latest COVID-19 reports from October 11 to October 18.

Last week, Metro health officials released a list detailing many of the 150 coronavirus case clusters identified since the pandemic began in March.

The state health department reported 1,508 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state to 233,569 total cases, a .6% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 221,884 are confirmed and 11,685 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 2,106 additional cases per day.

