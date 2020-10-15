Metro Health Dept. reports 286 deaths, 31,011 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 31,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 54 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 286 deaths in Davidson County. An additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 65-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 29,282 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,443 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 15,215 of which are men, 15,496 are women and the gender of 300 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 38 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

A member of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Security Detail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying Lee is feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19 but out of an abundance of caution, he is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice.

Doctors say they’ve seen a trend of COVID-19 cases growing in rural Tennessee.

“In these small communities, with a lot of covid activity, we’re seeing disease activity in the 100 to 200 new cases per 100 thousand people per day,” said Dr. David Aronoff, direct of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt Medical University Center. “Even though those counties don’t have as many people, those people are very effectively spreading COVID-19 from one person to another.”

Dr. Aronoff believes the increase in cases comes from the loosening of protocols like mask mandates.

“This pandemic is still very active and it’s very active because of silent transmission events,” Dr. Aronoff explained. “It’s active because people without symptoms, who do not know they are infected, are in fact infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and are capable of transmitting to other people.”

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasizes the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.

The information was revealed in a document, dated Oct. 4, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 24 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.

Tennessee is currently ranked number 14 on the list, which is topped by states including North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

COVID-19 in Nashville

On Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 128 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 30,957.

The Metro Nashville Public Health Department is investigating a large gathering that drew thousands of people to downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Meharry Medical College CEO Dr. James Hildreth said the gathering had the markings of a super-spreader event.

“It’s one of the things we cringe when we see in terms of public health officials. We know that it’s a situation that is ideal for the spread of the virus and it’s unfortunate and hopefully, some things can be done to encourage people that when they’re going to be in a large crowd at least they should wear a mask,” said Dr. Hildreth.

Newly released dispatch calls gave a closer look at the “Let Us Worship” event held Sunday afternoon outside the Metro Courthouse. Video on social media showed thousands of people packed together with no social distancing or face masks.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )