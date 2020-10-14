Metro Health Dept. reports 285 deaths, 30,957 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 30,957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 128 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 285 deaths in Davidson County. An additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, an 86-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 29,158 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,514 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 15,206 of which are men, 15,456 are women and the gender of 295 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 82 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans played their rescheduled home game against the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night after no new coronavirus cases were reported among the team’s players or staffers.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 254 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 30,829.

The Metro Public Health Department says it will “pursue appropriate penalties” against the organizer of a worship gathering attended by thousands of people over the weekend in downtown Nashville.

The “Let Us Worship” event was held at 5 p.m. Sunday outside of the Metro Courthouse. Videos circulating on social media showed thousands of people crammed together with no social distancing or masks in sight.

Metro Nashville’s youngest students returned to in-person learning this week.

Executive Principal Myra Taylor at Jones Paideia Elementary said it’s been a stressful process of preparing but educators are ready.

“In a lot of ways excited about the children coming back but also understanding the huge responsibility of making sure that everyone is safe,” Taylor said. “We have a dual focus. We definitely want to be safe – that’s the first thing. But, we’re also educating kids. That’s what we’re called to do so it’s really incredible, a little bit stressful trying to make sure all of the details are managed.”

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )