Metro Health Dept. reports 283 deaths, 29,790 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 29,790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 160 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 283 deaths in Davidson County. Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 77-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 28,364 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,143 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 14,648 of which are men, 14,839 are women and the gender of 303 patients is unknown.

Of the 413,446 tests performed in the county, 37,316 (9.03%) had positive results. Negative results total 376,130.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 19%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 47 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 235 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 29,630.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

For the second consecutive day, no additional Tennessee Titans players or staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL revealed Tuesday morning.

The league said two consecutive days with no new cases would allow the Titans to return to practice at their facility as early as Wednesday.

A total of 18 people within the Titans organization had received positive results since last week, including nine players and nine staffers.

The Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers originally scheduled for October 4 has now been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at noon.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )