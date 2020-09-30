Metro Health Dept. reports 275 deaths, 29,005 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 29,005 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional person has died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced, beginning Oct. 1, bars and restaurants will be allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 94 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 275 deaths in Davidson County. One additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 70-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 27,604 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,156 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 14,271 of which are men, 14,443 are women and the gender of 291 patients is unknown.

Of the 386,718 tests performed in the county, 36,366 (9.40%) had positive results. Negative results total 350,352.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 24% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 29 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Cooper said Phase Three will also allow events of up to 30% capacity or 500 people with a plan approved by the Metro Public Health Department. That will authorize the Grand Ole Opry to have an in-person audience of 500 for its 95th-anniversary show on Saturday, October 3.

Schools Moving Forward

Following the release of what has been considered “unprecedented” data, Governor Bill Lee said he will address reading and writing deficiencies for Tennessee 3rd graders.

Both he and State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn say it’s an urgent situation that preliminary data from her department projects an estimated 50% decrease in proficiency rates in 3rd-grade reading and a projected 65% decrease in math proficiency.

“Now we have some data to substantiate what we expected,” said Governor Lee Wednesday. “We will not wait until January to begin…to develop a plan to address it. Absolutely not.”

Lee added he’ll address the dramatically dropping proficiencies for 3rd graders within weeks, but Education Commissioner Schwinn says there is no quick fix and “there must be realistic expectations” for dealing with the issue.

Mask Mandates

Masks will no longer be required in public while in Wilson County beginning late Wednesday night, the county’s mayor announced Monday.

Mayor Randall Hutto said he has reviewed the number of COVID-19 cases and trends and “made the decision to rescind the mask mandate.” It will expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, according to Hutto.

The mayor explained this will not impact schools, businesses or long-term care facilities, which develop their own policies and procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Last week, the face covering order in Rutherford County expired earlier than originally planned.

A letter from Rutherford County mayor Bill Ketron explained why they were able to lift the order sooner.

“Your compliance with the order which went into effect on July 22, had a significant impact on our numbers going down. This was hard to ignore. We are encouraged by the data trends and want to continue down that path! This does not discount the fact that the virus is here and not going anywhere anytime soon. Therefore, I am asking that as a community, we revert once more to being #RutherfordResponsible.”

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced Monday he will not extend the emergency order requiring employees of businesses open to the public to wear masks. He has, however, determined that anyone from the general public entering a county-owned facility will be required to wear a mask. The City of Clarksville offices and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System facilities will also continue to require visitors to wear masks.

