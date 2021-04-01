Metro Health Dept. reports 188 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 106,898 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville opened up vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and older Wednesday after receiving an influx of additional vaccine doses.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 188 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 871 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 91,819 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,867 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 44,938 of which are men, 48,841 are women and the gender of 778 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The COVID-19 hotline received 989 calls on Wednesday.