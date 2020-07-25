Metro Health Dept. reports 175 deaths, 19,374 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 19,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 250 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 13,508 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,691 are “active.” 175 people have died from the virus.

Of the 155,814 tests performed in the county, 12.4% had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

