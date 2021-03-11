Metro Health Dept. reports 164 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 103,869 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville joined the state of Tennessee in moving into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine. CLICK HERE to visit the registration website.

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 164 in the past 24 hours.

“The Metro Public Health Department has updated its reporting procedures surrounding deaths caused by COVID-19. MPHD will now report the number of deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, with verification standards in place to work to confirm those reports in a timely manner. MPHD will continue to investigate the cause of death and county of residence to ensure an accurate and true count.

Of the 203 additional deaths reported today, close to 75% date back to the time period between December and February detailed in previous reports. Under the updated death reporting standards, seven hundred seventy-one (771) Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 856 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.”

A reported 88,883 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,598 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 43,339 of which are men, 47,243 are women and the gender of 755 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 1,024 calls on Wednesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,355 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 786,597 total cases, with 656,682 confirmed and 129,915 probable. There are currently 12,527 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since June 25, 2020 (12,187).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,237 additional cases per day (-3% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,261 (-2% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 18 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,606 total deaths. Tennessee has reported 195 additional deaths so far this month. The state is averaging 20 deaths per day in March, down from the average of 63 in February and 88 in January.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 762,464 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,554 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 705 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 19,022.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,017 (17%) available floor beds in the state, down 5% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 286 (14%) available ICU beds in the state, down 11% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,923,442 tests with 6,136,845 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Wednesday’s update added 19,614 tests to the state’s total with 5.19% percent-positive cases.Nashville’s mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium fully booked after 2 hours of registration

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

Vaccine Tracker

Registration for Nashville’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event opened to the public Wednesday, filling all 10,000 slots just after noon.

Additional large-scale drive-thru vaccine events will be planned in coming weeks in other areas of Nashville, based on the availability of vaccine.

Metro Health officials said the department is continuing to open additional slots at the ongoing COVID vaccine clinic at Music City Center and expect to reopen slots Friday morning for the coming two weeks.

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendations released Monday also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.