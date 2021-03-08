Metro Health Dept. reports 147 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 103,482 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville joined the state of Tennessee in moving into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine. Registration for vaccination in Nashville began at 7 a.m. Monday, the health department said. CLICK HERE to visit the registration website.

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 147 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 647 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 88,418 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,866 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 43,133 of which are men, 47,024 are women and the gender of 774 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 191 calls on Sunday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,278 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 783,484 total cases. Of those cases, 654,636 are confirmed and 128,848 are probable.

TDH also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 11,547 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 758,039 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,246 in the last 24 hours.

There are 747 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,886,856 tests. The latest update added 14,111 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 1.5 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

Nashville will move into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday, Mayor John Cooper said during his weekly news briefing. Earlier in the week, the Tennessee Department of Health also announced the 89 counties under its jurisdiction would also move into Phase 1c on Monday. The department said the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine helped move the state along in its plan.

As Tennessee and Davidson County enter Phase 1C of its vaccination plan, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown is presenting a special vaccine offer dedicated to pregnant women.