Metro Health Dept. reports 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 100,830 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations Monday to accommodate for colder weather through winter. Outdoor testing locations will be closed the entire week due to freezing temperatures.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 142 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 617 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 84,578 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,906 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 41,724 of which are men, 45,623 are women and the gender of 754 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 22% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 272 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,347 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 31 total cases. TDH also confirmed 31 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 10,933 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 722,598 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,621 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,109 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,606,949 tests. The latest update added 14,674 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

The state has seen a reduction in hospitalizations as one in three Tennesseans, 70 and older, have been vaccinated. But, that also means, “two out of every three Tennesseans, age 70+, are unvaccinated,” explained Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Pierecy during a virtual briefing Tuesday.

The numbers show older populations are more vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, so Dr. Piercey is asking for your help. “Anyone you know who know is 70+, reach out to them and say ‘Hey, have you been vaccinated yet?’ And if the answer is no, please offer to help them with that.”

As of February 11, TDH was notified of 121 Walmart pharmacy locations across the state that would offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Teachers and support staff from Metro Schools can now register for vaccination, first doses are expected to start by February 20.

Davidson County also opened up vaccination scheduling to 70+ starting Friday. Davidson had been the only Tennessee county listed in the 75+ age range.

While it is technically allowed to get vaccinated in a county you aren’t a resident of, it is discouraged. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Dept. of Health told News 2 in an email, “We recommend that people receive the vaccine in the county where they live or work, but all health departments have been encouraged to vaccinate individuals who meet criteria for vaccination, regardless of state or county of residence.”