Metro Health Dept. reports 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 102,632 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 133 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 633 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 87,674 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,740 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 42,673 of which are men, 46,596 are women and the gender of 778 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 140 calls on Sunday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,117 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 775,004 total cases. Of those cases, 649,166 are confirmed and 125,838 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 18 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 11,411 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 749,863 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,124 in the last 24 hours.

There are 878 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,780,861 tests. The latest update added 11,423 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

Vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is now underway for nearly every county in the state.

As of Friday, Davidson County residents 65+ can make reservations and receive their first dose of the vaccine.