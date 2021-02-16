Metro Health Dept. reports 125 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 100,923 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





Assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations Monday to accommodate for colder weather through winter. Outdoor testing locations will be closed the entire week due to freezing temperatures.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 125 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 617 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 84,901 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,708 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 41,784 of which are men, 45,687 are women and the gender of 755 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 20% and available ICU beds are at 16%.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,143 new cases Monday, putting the state at 758,561 total cases, with 638,550 confirmed and 120,011 probable. There are currently 23,593 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,819 additional cases per day (-1% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,098 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed four additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,937 total deaths. The state has added 1,287 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 86 additional deaths per day.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 724,031 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,433 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,091 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,310 (20%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 307 (15%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,618,281 tests with 5,859,720 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Monday’s update added 11,332 tests to the state’s total with 7.85% percent positive cases.